Through live test-track trials of an autonomous driving pod with moving eyes that acknowledge pedestrians, the company is hoping to see if a vehicle that signals its intents in a naturally human way may reassure people. The eyes may later give way to less creepy options such as lights or other forward indicators. Such features would hopefully alleviate fears that the person might be hit by the vehicle, by offering the same sort of psychological assurance that a human driver making eye contact with the pedestrian might.