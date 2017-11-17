The 13 programs, which were chosen by a competitive peer-review selection process of over 100 proposals, will use all four of Webb's science instruments for the first 460 work hours of observation time and will take about five months to complete. The targets include a study of supermassive black holes, the detection of the earliest galaxies as a way of better understanding the formation of the Universe, looking at galaxies that are receding away from Earth so fast that their light has shifted into the far infrared, the spectra of quasars, imaging Jupiter-sized exoplanets like WASP-39b and WASP-43b, and observations of Jupiter and its moons.