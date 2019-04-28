On April 5, 2019, Hayabusa2 deployed the SCI, which was an impactor equipped with a plastic explosive charge formed into a cone and lined with 2-kg (4.4-lb) of copper. The principle behind it is the same as that of an armor-piercing rocket grenade. When the SCI was fired at the surface, the charge detonated and the copper turned into a molten slug that blasted open a crater in the asteroid, exposing buried material that has been protected from sunlight and damaging radiation for billions of years.