When one of the sharks was tagged with a data recording device, it was found to reach a top speed of 5.1 meters (16.7 ft) per second as it accelerated up from a depth of 28 meters (92 ft). Within nine seconds of starting its ascent, the animal proceeded to leave the water at an angle of almost 90 degrees, staying airborne for one second and reaching a height of 1.2 meters (3.9 ft) above the surface.