As always, it's buyer beware with any crowdfunding project, and you'd be wise to do plenty of due diligence before putting your dollars down. But the company behind this, Moby, and its founder Thomas O'Connell, claim an impressive track record in building up kids' brands like Strolly, Yvolution and Neon – and the Jyroball has been designed with the help of original Openwheel designer Marc Simeray, whose patent for a seatless self-balancing electric unicycle back in 2006 was among the earliest in the field.