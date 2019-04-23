Weighing in at under 150 grams (5.3 oz), the as-yet-unnamed radar prototype is powered by a 5 V battery and can detect and track a walking person at 12 meters (39 ft) or up to 20 meters (more than 65 ft) if "the target's cross section is higher." It does the job of a standard radar system – detecting the size, distance and speed of nearby objects – in a fraction of the size.