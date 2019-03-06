Despite its easy nasal spray delivery, Spravato has been approved through a restricted delivery system. This means the spray will only be delivered in a certified doctor's office or clinic, followed by two hours of monitoring after each treatment. The spray will remain with health care providers and is not a take-home medicine. Spravato has also been approved only to be used in conjunction with an oral antidepressant, and only for patients who have not responded to at least two other antidepressant treatments.