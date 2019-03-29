This hypothesis is not presented without divisive debate in the scientific community. Some researchers suggest it is premature to discard the NMDA hypothesis, especially based on limited study, and only in animals. But, it has been pointed out that many alternative, non-ketamine-based NMDA-inhibitors have not proven as effective as ketamine in delivering anti-depressant effects. This implies that, at the very least, the beneficial anti-depressant qualities of ketamine are the result of much more than simple NMDA inhibition.