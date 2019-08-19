Keto lets you unlock and start your car, using your phoneView gallery - 2 images
It seems like it was only yesterday that – on some vehicles, at least – the traditional car key was replaced with a Bluetooth fob. Now, Korean startup OneKey is out to replace that fob with its smartphone-controlled Keto system.
Keto actually consists of both an iOS/Android app and a device that stays permanently inside the car. Additionally, it doesn't entirely do away with the car's existing fob. Instead, the user removes the "key module" from that fob, and sticks it inside the Keto device.
The latter is then adhered to the top of the dashboard, with a power cord running from it to the vehicle's AC power socket. That cord continuously charges an integrated lithium-polymer battery.
When the user approaches their car, the Keto device detects both a unique Bluetooth signal and an inaudible audio signal that are automatically transmitted by the phone. This causes the closest door (or the trunk) to unlock. Once the person is subsequently inside the car, the proximity of their phone to the device likewise enables the vehicle's "start engine" button.
As is the case with many app-controlled house and bicycle locks, Keto users can additionally grant temporary use of their vehicle to other people. This is done through the internet-connected app, and requires the other individuals to be running that same application on their phones. The main user can revoke anyone's access at any time, or they can restrict that access to certain times of day.
What's more, if one person has multiple Keto-device-equipped cars, they can use the app to access each vehicle individually.
Should you be interested, the technology is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$99 will get you a device, with shipping estimated for December.
