The Masterpiece, pictured above, is Kia's crack at making a Jeep: big, bold and brash of grille. The interior is said to go for luxury, while the platform is that of a large, capable AWD off-roader. And we guess, in a world where people can be called a "legend" for coming back from the bar with chips, and the word "epic" can be used to describe bowel movements, Kia is free to call this a "Masterpiece."