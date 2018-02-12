Kia has lifted the veil on a compact SUV aimed for the Indian market, positioning it as a preview for the badge's full debut in the country next year. The curvy SP Concept was revealed at the 2018 AutoExpo currently underway in India and is designed to tap into what Kia says is proving a popular choice of vehicle in the region.

Kia is planning to begin retail sales in India in the second half of 2019 and is using the AutoExpo in New Delhi to start building a presence. For now, that simply means premiering its SP Concept, a compact SUV that wears a sleek iteration of the company's signature grille, a two-tiered headlight setup and a bright orange paint job.

The company says that the concept showcased at AutoExpo should be pretty similar to the real thing, but aside from mention of a "modern and trendy" interior, there's very little detail at this point.

"Over the last few years, SUVs have become the vehicle-of-choice among Indian buyers," says Peter Schreyer, Chief Design Officer of Kia Motors Corporation. "Combining the comfort and space of a sedan with the ability to tackle all kinds of terrain, we intend to storm the market with an SUV that will set new parameters in motoring. It's still a concept – so it's a little bit exaggerated – but the actual production car will be very close to what you see here at AutoExpo 2018."