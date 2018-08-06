Though dual driver earphones are not uncommon these days, most earphones send all the audio through a single driver only. Truly wireless buds – spearheaded by the successfully crowdfunded Earins – are in the wild too, but the majority of Bluetooth-enabled ear plugs have cables between each earphone, which will also likely feature a single driver. How about a combination of both dual driver and truly wireless? KNZ Technology says that's not just rare, but doesn't actually exist. The Georgia-based company is looking to change that with its "world's first" SoundFlux dual-driver truly wireless headphones.