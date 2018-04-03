Each of the 96 rooms making up the four floors of the Revier Mountain Lodge was crafted from natural unfinished plywood and fabricated off site(Credit: Marc Lins)

With a bed running from wall-to-wall and an end facing the lake through a floor-to-ceiling window, the modular rooms making up Switzerland's Revier Mountain Lodge are designed to mimic the camper van experience. But the sum of these prefab wooden parts make for much more of a mountain chalet-style aesthetic.







Each of the 96 rooms making up the four floors of the Revier Mountain Lodge was crafted from natural unfinished plywood and fabricated off site. At a cosy 15 sq m (161 sq ft), these rooms are around three quarters the size of a standard hotel room, which has benefits beyond a cheaper and faster prefab construction.

The modules were optimized for delivery, according to Carlos Martinez Architekten, the architecture firm behind the hotel who won a competition in 2015 to handle its design and construction. Once complete and ready to be hauled to the site, their compact size means they can be loaded onto a truck and carted off without the need for the special permissions and escort vehicles that often accompany larger loads.

On arrival, each module was popped into a scaffolding by a crane, making for an efficient build at the site. Placing them alongside one another in this way also creates double walls between each, providing better soundproofing. The rooms also include TV, heating and a bathroom.

While the hotel is largely a wooden structure, it does feature a metal facade on the lake-facing side, while an above-ground concrete foundation sits just below the lobby, bar and restaurant on the ground floor. These face the nearby Rothorn cable car, a popular jumping off point for ski runs in the winter and hikes in the summer.