There are already some turntables that can send Bluetooth audio to an external speaker, but the Kozmophone wirelessly transmits to a 30 W horn-shaped speaker docked in its 360° rotating tower. This speaker includes a Li-Pol battery for up to 12 hours of cable-free playback per charge and can be undocked and carried around the room. And as the Kozmophone features an integrated amp, the turntable can be hooked up directly to passive speakers via RCA connectors for a more traditional setup – no need for an external hi-fi amplifier or phono pre-amp.

