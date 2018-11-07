Those who cringe at the whine of an electric motor can look forward to a bit more character from SuperNEX rides thanks to something Kymco is calling the Active Acoustic Motor, which generates multi-frequency acoustics and can be fine-tuned by the rider to personal taste. And riders can also select one of four SuperNEX "personalities" to change the character of the electric supersport – allowing for quiet cruising in quiet neighborhoods or rip-roaring performance out on the open road.

