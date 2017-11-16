Durango, Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses recently completed a new tiny house named La Luna Llena. The towable dwelling brings to mind the rustic designs of the firm's previous Bitteroot Valley and Red Mountain 34' Tiny House models, and serves as home to a retired art teacher and her art collection.







La Luna Llena (Spanish for The Full Moon) measures 30 ft (9 m) in length and is clad in cedar lap siding, cedar board and batten and galvanized corrugated wainscot. A porch and awning frame the entry area but are folded flat when traveling. The home is entered by a handmade arch top door that has a small stained glass section provided by the owner.

Inside, Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses has used multiple woods, including blue stained pine, red hand-scraped flooring, and reclaimed loft joists. Visitors enter into a living room, which contains an L-shaped couch with integrated storage, a bookcase, and a wood-burning stove. The stove is the primary source of heat but there's also a mini-split for backup heat and air-conditioning duties (the photos show the home mostly unfurnished).

Storing the owner's art collection was a key objective in this build and the firm installed lots of shelving, cabinetry and other storage space. A fold down table is made from live edge beetle kill pine and the adjacent kitchen includes a range cooker, sink, adjustable shelving for spices, and a large beetle kill slab counter top. The colorful Mexican tiles were provided by the owner.

La Luna Llena features two bedrooms. The master bedroom is downstairs and accessed from the kitchen (privacy is gained by a pocket door). The snug space includes a bed platform with integrated storage space and a small porthole window, as well as a cabinet and space intended for a full-height closet. Another pocket door connects the bedroom to the bathroom, which includes toilet, utility space, linen closet, shower, and a handmade glass sink provided by the owner.

Back in the main living area, storage-integrated stairs lead to a guest sleeping loft also used for storage. The floor is made from reclaimed floor joists which have circular saw marks, insect holes, and old nail holes visible. The windows are trimmed in live edge beetle kill pine.