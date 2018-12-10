Honorable Mention - Crisis Shelter for All. Designer notes: "When disasters come in sudden, safety of life is the first priority. If there is no place to escape, no buildings to hide, do we still have options? Is the only thing we can do is waiting for death? This is what happens to people who live in the rural area all around the world. To solve this problem, we designed this disaster shelter that can react to the multiform of disasters. All components can be taken apart and carried by small vehicles." (Credit: Zhiyong Wang / Zihao Wang)