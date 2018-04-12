The e-bikes were announced at the Lamborghini museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese(Credit: Lamborghini)

On at least a couple of occasions, Lamborghini has collaborated with bicycle manufacturers to create high-end racing bikes. Now, the automaker has teamed up with Italian company Italtechnology to produce a line of Lamborghini-branded e-bikes.

Recently announced at the Lamborghini museum in Sant'Agata Bolognese, the E-Bikes by Italtechnology for Automobili Lamborghini currently consist of two models – a mountain bike and a road bike (the provided photos only show the mountain bike).

We're still waiting to hear back from the company regarding specs, although the road bike is described as being designed for "customers who want ultimate performance on the road, with a bike that can quickly reach the maximum speed allowed by current regulations."

Both e-bikes were reportedly conceived, designed and built entirely in Italy, are the result of over five years of research, and feature four international patents.