Lamborghini gets into the e-bike businessView gallery - 2 images
Recently announced at the Lamborghini museum in Sant'Agata Bolognese, the E-Bikes by Italtechnology for Automobili Lamborghini currently consist of two models – a mountain bike and a road bike (the provided photos only show the mountain bike).
We're still waiting to hear back from the company regarding specs, although the road bike is described as being designed for "customers who want ultimate performance on the road, with a bike that can quickly reach the maximum speed allowed by current regulations."
Both e-bikes were reportedly conceived, designed and built entirely in Italy, are the result of over five years of research, and feature four international patents.
They should be available online and through select international retailers beginning next month. Buyers who order through the company's Ad Personam program will be able to select custom paint colors that are ordinarily reserved for Lamborghini automobiles.
Source: Lamborghini
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more