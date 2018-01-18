Land Rover's Classic division is rolling out a limited edition V8-powered beast to mark the 70th anniversary of the iconic Defender. Billed as the most powerful and fastest Defender ever created by Land Rover, the Defender Works V8 packs a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter gasoline V8 that makes 400-hp (299 kW) and 380 lb-ft (515 Nm) of torque.







The first V8 Defender since 1998, the re-engineered Defender Works V8 combined the naturally-aspirated engine with an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox to achieve 0-60 mph (97 km/h) takes 5.6 seconds (90-inch wheelbase only), with a limited top-speed of 106 mph (171 km/h).

To help cope with the power, the 70th edition has uprated brakes with four-piston calipers and a handling kit with better springs, dampers and anti-roll bars. The familiar body sits on 18-inch Sawtooth alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain rubber. Performance upgrades like the uprated brakes and suspension derived from the Defender Works V8, can be purchased for the standard Defender as well.

Eight standard colors are offered with two satin finishes and 70th edition badging. Coupled with the Santorini Black roof, wheel arches and grille, the 70th edition also features machined aluminum door handles, fuel filler cap, bonnet Defender badge and upgraded LED headlamps.

The interior is trimmed in Windsor leather and is dominated by large Recaro bucket seats. Other additions to the 70th edition include a pistol shifter for the gearbox and, perhaps to the horror of true-believers, a small infotainment screen.

Land Rover Classic will offer 150 examples, and such exclusivity comes at a price. The 90-inch and 110-inch wheelbase models are available at a starting price of £150,000 (US$208,000).