At US$299, the Langogo Genesis needs to be a lot better than using a Google Translate app. And that's a difficult call. Back to back, Google Translate and the Langogo device seem to get the job done in about the same amount of time, and Google's results seem to have improved since last time I used it, as well. The advantages of the Langogo device come with its noise-cancelling microphones, which make it better at understanding you in crowded areas, and in its built-in multi-national data service and Wi-Fi hotspotting – although both of those can be added to your phone by buying an international SIM card or enabling data roaming, though those will cost you.