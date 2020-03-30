Asus launches slim and powerful Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

Originally debuted at CES 2020, Asus has now priced and detailed the thin, light and powerful Zephyrus G14, which is built around a 4th generation Ryzen 4000 processor, a 120-Hz display and GeForce RTX graphics, and comes with an LED matrix lid.

The 32.4 x 22.2 x 1.79-cm (12.7 x 8.7 x 0.7-in), 3.53-lb (1.6-kg) gaming powerhouse can be had with an AMD R9 4900HS octa-core processor, and can come with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU installed, with 6 GB of dedicated video RAM. Real-time ray tracing and artificial intelligence combine to offer improved visuals and effects, and a dedicated video encoder allows for simultaneous gaming and streaming.

A choice of 14-inch displays is offered: a 120-Hz 1080p flavor or a WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution panel with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The G14 is the first Republic of Gamers laptop to feature a special hinge that angles the keyboard for keying comfort, while also giving he cooling vents access to more air.

Gamers can choose a Full HD display with 120 Hz refresh rate, or a WQHD panel at 60 Hz Asus

The custom cooling setup automatically adjusts power available to the CPU based on GPU temperatures, while heat is directed downward at the back and out through the sides.

Configurations are available with up to 32 GB of DDR4 3,200-MHz RAM and 1 TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. Over 10 hours of play time between charges is promised. The slim gamer comes with Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 onboard, there's one USB-C with DisplayPort and power delivery, another bog standard USB-C, two Type-A USB ports and one HDMI 2.0b.

The chassis has been treated to honeycomb reinforcements under the palm rest, the power key has an integrated fingerprint scanner, and the backlit chiclet keyboard offers 1.7 mm of key travel. The laptop sports two 2.5-watt speakers, each with a tweeter firing above the keyboard and a woofer below. And Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology has also been cooked in.

Finally, over 1,200 mini-LEDs with 256 levels of brightness have been installed in the aluminum lid for custom animated graphics – from displaying your gaming name to a spectrum analyzer that bounces to the audio beat.

The Zephyrus G14 goes on sale in the coming quarter for a suggested starting price of US$1,449.99.

