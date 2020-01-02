Dell gives XPS 13 2-in-1 convertible more display real estate

Dell has updated its mighty XPS 13 2-in-1 in time for CES 2020, with the latest Ice Lake processor options from Intel, a larger keyboard and a 16:10 aspect, bezel-hating display.

The 2020 XPS 13 can be had in 4K or Full HD Plus (1,920 x 1,200) touch, or Full HD Plus non-touch, flavors, and features a four-sided Infinity Edge display, which means that its hatred of bezels extends to all four edges and makes the aspect ratio 16:10 for a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 percent. That's essentially allowed Dell to cram a 13.4-inch display into an 11-inch form factor while offering users 6.8 percent more screen. And it's reported to be 25 percent brighter than previously too, at 500 nits.

The Dell XPS 13 comes in 4K or FHD+ models with a 16:10 aspect screen that simply hates bezels Dell

The brains of the show are 10th Generation Intel processors up to 3,9 GHz Core i7, supported by up to 32 GB of LPDDR4 dual-channel RAM and up to 2 TB of PCIe SSD storage. The 52 Wh battery – which can't be replaced by the user – is reported good for up to 19 hours in FHD+ mode, there are two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a microSD slot and a headphone/microphone combo jack, and wireless connectivity shapes up as Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6.

Stereo speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and rated at 2.5 W each, a 720p webcam, an edge-to-edge keyboard and CNC-machined aluminum, carbon fiber or woven glass fiber construction complete the main specs for the 11.64 x 7.92 x 0.58-in (295.7 x 198.7 x 14.8-mm) convertible notebook.

The 2020 XPS 13 has a starting price of US$999.99 and will be available from January 7. And if you can wait a month, there's the option to plump for a Linux-based Developer Edition (starting at $1,199.99) if you don't want Windows 10.

Source: Dell