Framework Laptop designed for customization and repair

Californian startup Framework says that it was founded to provide quality products that can be customized, upgraded and repaired with ease. The company has today launched a 13.5-inch laptop aimed at ticking all of those boxes.

I remember a time not so long ago when upgrading, modifying or repairing laptops were well within the reach of computing enthusiasts. But with the arrival of thinner and more powerful portable computers came more and more difficulty in getting under the hood and tinkering, leading to a replace rather than repair mindset.

The Framework Laptop has been designed to be "upgraded, customized, and repaired in ways that no other notebook can." The basic model is (currently) built around a 13.5-inch 2,256 x 1,504 resolution display, 11th Generation Intel Core processor, up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM and 4 TB or more of Gen 4 NVMe storage.

The outer shell is made from 50 percent post-consumer recycled aluminum and is home to a low-profile keyboard with 1.5 mm of key travel, Wi-Fi 6 can be cooked in, there's a 55-Wh battery, and the 15.85-mm-thick portable incorporates a 1080p webcam capable of 60 frames per second that comes with hardware privacy switches. The company is also aiming to use an average of 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic in the construction of the laptop.

An expansion card system allows for available ports to be easily changed Framework

The entire mainboard can be swapped out to bump up performance as new versions become available from the company, and an expansion card system allows users to select port configurations. Components like the battery, display, keyboard and more can be replaced as desired too. Components sport a QR code that will direct users to guides and listings on the Framework web store.

The 1.3-kg (2.8-lb) Framework Laptop will be available in a number of pre-configured models, all running Windows 10 Home or Pro, and there'll also be a DIY edition for those who want to dive straight into the customization pool.

As well as extending the lifespan of its products, it is hoped that this customize/repair/upgrade ethos will lead to fewer consumer tech products ending up on e-waste mountains.

The Laptop will go up for pre-order shortly, with a shipping date following some time in the (northern) summer.

Product page: Framework Laptop