Framework partners with Google for upgradable and repairable Chromebook

Back in early 2021, a Californian startup launched a 13.5-inch laptop designed for easy upgrade and repair by the user. The Framework Laptop has since been updated, and now the company has expanded the idea into Chromebook territory.

The basic premise is the same as before: reduce e-waste by releasing a product that users can upgrade, repair and customize themselves.

The Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition ships with a screwdriver, and numerous components – from the display bezel to memory and storage – can be swapped out as desired or needed. Every part rocks a scannable QR code for easy access to documentation, repair guides, replacement inventory and more. Plus there are expansion modules available for choosing what kind of I/O ports are needed.

The Chromebook Edition runs Google's Chrome OS, with support for development on Linux via Crustini and PC gameplay with Steam on ChromeOS Alpha Framework

Naturally, the mobile workhorse runs Google's Chrome OS with support for the download of Android apps from the Play Store. A Titan C security chip allows for automatic updates until at least June 2030.

It comes with the same 13.5-inch, 3:2-aspect, 2,256 x 1,504-resolution display as the Framework Laptop, with a 1080p/60fps webcam up top. Hardware privacy switches have been included to cut power to the camera and microphones to prevent accidental snooping. The style-conscious can easily add a splash of color courtesy of magnetic screen bezels. And below the screen is a backlit chiclet keyboard with 1.5 mm of key travel.

The Chromebook will ship a with 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1240P processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics inside, supported by 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and 256 GB of NVMe storage as standard (which can be upgraded to 64 GB and 1 TB, respectively). Users can opt to expand on internal storage by plugging in 250-GB or 1-TB expansion cards. Rounding out the key specs are Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and a 55-Wh battery.

The Chromebook Edition is just 16 mm thin and tips the scales at 1.3 kg Framework

The new Framework device has an eco-friendly heart too. The top and bottom covers are fashioned from 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) aluminum. The speaker units and battery include 30% PCR plastics, the expansion cards use 25 to 30% PCR plastics, the enclosures and bezel have between 30 and 35% PCR plastics, and the keyboard steps up to 50% PCR plastics. Even the screwdriver uses 70% PCR plastics. And finally, packaging is made from 80 to 90% recycled paper.

The Chromebook Edition measures 296 x 229 x 16 mm (11.6 x 9 x 0.6 in) and weighs in at 1.3 kg (2.8 lb). It's available for pre-order now in North America for a starting price of US$999, with a fully refundable deposit of $100 securing your place in the batch queue. The video below has more.

Introducing the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition

Product page: Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition