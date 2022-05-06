Lenovo embraces hybrid working with 7th-gen Yoga laptops

For many, the global COVID-19 pandemic has made going to work a case of making some space at home and powering on the webcam-packing PC. Lenovo has just launched its 7th-gen Yoga machines to tempt those looking to upgrade their home office workstations.

"Hybrid life is the new norm that’s inspired the development of this new generation of Lenovo Yoga devices," said the company's Ouyang Jun. "Our goal is to empower more people to ‘just be you’ – to consume, create, and collaborate on their own terms. We’ve designed and engineered the new Yoga PCs with smarter features and an even more premium user experience to help people pursue their ambitions, relax, and get things done in their own way."

The mobile productivity roll call starts with next-generation Yoga Slim premium laptops, with comfort edge contouring, an AI Engine+ that anticipates battery and power needs based on what a user is working on and PureSight displays with low blue light certification from TÜV among the features Lenovo is hoping to tempt users with.

First up is what the company refers to as a "carbon neutral" laptop, thanks to construction using recycled materials, its Energy Star certification and EPEAT Silver registration in the US, and the eco-friendly packaging it will be shipped in.

The Yoga Slim 9i features a 14.9-mm-thick chassis with rounded edges Lenovo

The 14-inch Yoga Slim 9i is available with a 4K (3,840 x 2,400) resolution OLED touch display at 16:10 aspect and 400 nits, with a 90-Hz refresh rate and 1-ms response time, 10-bit color chops with support for 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and Vesa-certified HDR True Black 500.

Inside are 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor options with integrated Iris X graphics, supported by 16 or 32 GB dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB of SSD PCIe Gen4 storage. Built-in AI Core 2.0 technology promises smarter security and better AI-optimized performance.

This model comes with a nifty 3D glass cover, rocks a 14.9-mm-thick (0.59-in) chassis with rounded edges for "a more comfortable handling and holding experience" and tips the scales at 1.37 kg (3 lb).

The Yoga Slim 9i is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processor options Lenovo

There's a Full HD webcam for remote office meetings, with an electronic privacy shutter and dual microphones, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 are cooked in, and there are three USB-C ports available plus a headphone jack.

Top-notch audio delivery is on offer thanks to two 2-W and two 3-W Bowers & Wilkins speakers. The 75-Wh battery is reckoned good for up to 14.5 hours of use, though that estimate is for fairly light duties, and a 15-min fast charge will result in 2 hours of up time.

Known simply as the Lenovo Slim 9i in the US, this model will be available from June for a starting price of US$1,799.

Next up is the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, which is wrapped in aerospace-grade magnesium alloy reinforced with multiple layers of carbon fiber for "military-grade resilience," weighs under a kilo (2.14 lb) and is 14.8 mm (0.58 in) at its thinnest edge.

This model features a 13.3-inch, 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600) resolution display at 16:10 aspect and with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It also boasts 8-bit color, and supports 100 percent of the sRGB color space.

The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon features a 178-degree hinge for display flexibility Lenovo

The laptop's available with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor options with Iris X graphics, supported by up to 32 GB of RAM and three SSD PCIe M.2 storage options topping out at 1 TB.

Elsewhere, there's a 720p webcam with dual microphones, Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.1, one Thunderbolt 4 port and one USB-C, two Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and up to 13.5 hours of per-charge battery life with support for rapid charge top-ups.

This Yoga laptop wears the name Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon in the US, and starts at $1,299 and will go on sale from June.

Housed in the CNC unibody aluminum chassis of the Yoga Slim 7i Pro X is a 14.5-inch display that can come with touch or without, and sports 3K (3,072 x 1,920) resolution, a zippy 120-Hz adaptive refresh rate and supports 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut.

The Yoga Slim 7i Pro X's 3K display has a fast 120-Hz adaptive refresh rate Lenovo

This model is also available with 12th Gen Intel Core processor options, with as much as 32 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB SSD storage on offer, and can be optioned with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics too. Lenovo has also included X Power technology, which tweaks settings depending on usage to get the best from the CPU and GPU.

Rounding out the specs are a Full HD webcam with dual mics, Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.1, two Thunderbolt 4 ports plus one HDMI 2.0 and one USB Type A, a Harman sound system supporting Dolby Atmos, and up to 12.5 hours of per-charge battery life.

Going by the name of the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X in the US and available from June, pricing starts at $1,699.

For those who prefer the full desktop experience, Lenovo has introduced the Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one computer. It comes with a 27-inch narrow-bezel display at 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and support for 95 percent of the cinematic DCI-P3 color gamut. And it can be rotated from landscape to portrait orientation – for creativity workflows in social media apps like TikTok and Instagram and to make documents an easier read. The display can also tilt forward or back and its height can be adjusted, all with a "gentle push" of a finger.

Inside is an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 5 6600H processor, Radeon RX 6600M graphics can be optioned in, and 16 or 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM can be had along with either 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of SSD PCIe storage.

The Yoga AIO 7 desktop's narrow-bezel 4K display can be rotated from landscape to portrait mode for TikTok-friendly viewing Lenovo

Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 are included, users can wirelessly cast content from a smartphone to the desktop's display, and a detachable 5-MP IR webcam makes for virtual office meetings or videochats with friends and family.

Dotted around the side, back and top are numerous USB ports, Ethernet LAN, DisplayPort out and a combo audio jack, while two 5-W JBL speakers and a passive radiator design are mounted in the base for the promise of satisfying onboard audio.

Sadly the Yoga AIO 7 won't be available in the US, but is expected to be released to other select markets. Pricing has not been revealed at this point.

Source: Lenovo