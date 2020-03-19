Compact 4-in-1 sit-stand laptop desk gets you working on your feet

A team of young designers based in California has created a compact and versatile sit-stand desk solution that is slim enough to fit in a handbag, backpack or computer case. Dubbed MOFT Z (or Mobile Office For Travelers), the ultra-slim and lightweight accessory is designed to offer laptop users maximum comfort and freedom wherever they choose to work.

“People invented various sit-stand desks since many years ago," says the MOFT team. "But these desks didn’t change much more so far. They usually come with a bulky size and limited by the work-space environment. And some with cumbersome setup may let you go crazy. To make people get a flexible posture wherever they are, we realized we’d have to come up with the most convenient sit-stand desk ever.”

MOFT Z is a magazine-sized foldable laptop accessory with four different positions, allowing users to work seated or standing as required. Featuring an origami-inspired Z design, the unit offers a single position for standing and three alternative positions for sitting. Each is achieved by simply folding the unit, without the need for any tools in setting it up or making adjustments.

“Sitting all day in the office can be stressful to both your body and mind," the team says. "A quick switch to standing not only helps you stretch a bit for a relaxing back, but also refreshes your mind with a different angle to see your works. Most people usually only want to take a short standing, not a giant stand on the desk all day long.”

MOFT Z is made with a durable Z-shaped structure, featuring a triangle base support made from fiber-glass and can thus hold a maximum weight of 22 lb (9.98 kg). It weighs just 30 oz (850 g), and comes with a magnetic flap to reinforce the frame and a PU artificial leather material exterior.

“We found three biggest problems that other products have had: they were too big and heavy for such short time standing; they usually took even longer to store than the already tedious installment; they would still be there even if you don’t want to use them again,” says the MOFT designers. “And we got three answers as well: small and thin enough to help you forget it’s there; fast and easy to use just to save time; disappear when you are done using it.”

A Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign is currently underway for the MOFT Z. At the time of writing, first batch pledges start at US$49. Shipping is expected from May 2020. And it looks like a good bet that the MOFT Z will go into production as the Kickstarter campaign has already exceeded its $10,000 goal by close to $440,000, though the usual crowdfunding cautions apply. MOFT Z is expected to retail for $69.

