MSI's latest laptops focus on performance, battery life and visuals

Taiwan's MSI has launched new mobile workstations designed for power users like architects, engineers, graphic artists and design professionals. One boasts a huge battery and the other features a 4K mini-LED display.

"Our new workstations highlight the five key features essential for modern professionals: superb mobility, vivid graphics, outstanding performance, increased security and extra-long battery life," said MSI's Eric Kuo. "We worked closely with architects, engineers, graphic artists and business and design professionals to learn what they’re looking for in a workstation. After months of research and refining our designs, we’re thrilled to deliver the perfect solutions for every profession and trade."

The WS66 models is durable to MIL-STD-810G military standards and inherits the huge 99.9-Wh lithium-polymer battery from the company's GS66 Stealth and GE66 Raider gaming laptops announced back in January. MSI says that this setup will keep users away from a wall outlet for over nine hours – for some context, the Dell 2-in-1 I'm currently using has a 75-Wh battery that got me just over 5 hours of fairly light usage per charge when new.

Top configuration options for the WS66 include a 4K UHD display, 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 graphics MS!

The mobile workstation measures 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm (14.1 x 9.7 x 0.72-0.78 in), and weighs in at 2.1 kg (4.6 lb). It can be optioned with up to 10th Gen Intel Core-i9 processor, Nvidia Quadro series graphics, a 15.6-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS thin-bezel display, 1 TB of SSD storage and 32 GB of RAM (64 GB max). There's also Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6, Ethernet for cabled internet, Thunderbolt, USB-C and USB 3.2 ports, HDMI and an SD card reader.

The WS75 is said to be the first laptop to be 4K mini-LED HD1000-certified. Mini-LED is a relatively recent technology that, as the name suggests, makes use of LEDs which are generally smaller than 0.2 mm in size, according to CNET. MSI doesn't specify exactly how small its mini-LEDs are but does say that its True Pixel technology offers 1,000 nits of brightness and supports 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space.

The WS75 model features a 17.3-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz MSI

This model also options up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, features Nvidia Quadro series graphics, comes with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6, and sports a similar spread of physical ports to the WS66. The resolution of the display is Full HD only, but it is a 17.3-inch screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. And the 82-Wh battery is reckoned good for up to seven hours per charge.

Both laptops are available now, prices start at US$2,499.

Product pages: WS66, WS75