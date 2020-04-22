Razer unveils gaming ultrabook with world's fastest 13.3-inch display

Razer has unveiled the latest update to its Blade Stealth 13 ultraportable gaming machine. As before, there are Full HD and 4K display options, with the former being treated to a competition-beating 120-Hz refresh rate.

"The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is the world’s most powerful ultrabook and we just made it better," said the company's Brad Wildes. "The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 introduces the next generation of ultraportable gaming, providing users the perfect balance between fun and function."

The gaming ultrabook comes in two flavors, one with a Full HD matte panel and one with a 4K touch panel. The FHD variant is the first ultrabook with a 13.3-inch display that has a refresh rate of 120 Hz – meaning it updates 120 times per second for fluid and clear visuals. Razer's 4K touch display has a slower refresh rate but may be a better fit if you're a gamer and a content creator.

Either way, the display has 4.9-mm bezels on each side, supports 100 percent of the sRGB color space, and each model with come factory calibrated for optimum performance out of the box.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is powered by a 25-W version of Intel's 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1640 Ti graphics Razer

The rest of the main specs are pretty much the same for both models, starting with a 25-W version of Intel's 10th Generation Core i7-1065G7 processor for "longer sustained boost speeds" and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1640 Ti graphics with 4 GB of GDDR6 video RAM and 1,024 CUDA cores. Processing and graphics grunt is supported by 512 GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 storage and 16 GB of LPDDR4X (3,733 MHz) dual-channel RAM.

Razer says that the RGB backlit keyboard is new, and sports a full-size right shift key, half-height directional keys and comes with anti-ghosting technology cooked-in. Smart amp technology powers a four speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and there's a 720p webcam and microphone array for video comms.

The 11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6-in (304.6 x 210 x 15.3-mm) Razer Blade Stealth 13 is available now, and is priced at US$1,799.99 for the 3.11-lb (1.41-kg) FHD model or $1,999.99 for the 3.26-lb (1.48-kg) 4K version.

Product page: 2020 Blade Stealth 13