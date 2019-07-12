Having said that, after a fair degree of online searching, I can't say for sure whether it's illegal to own and use a LaserCube in my jurisdiction. I can definitively say it's a felony to let a corner of the "screen" drift off a building into the sky, and may the good lord help you if you accidentally light up a plane and get caught. Essentially, do your own research when it comes to your own home state, be super careful with this thing, and make sure either that everyone in the vicinity knows the deal before you turn it on, or that you mount it in such a way that it can't fry any retinas – like 10 ft off the ground and angled upward.