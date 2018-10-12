Convertible backpack's frame transforms into a cotView gallery - 5 images
If you're backcountry camping, it's pretty much a forgone conclusion that you'll be sleeping on either a thin foam pad or an inflatable mattress. The LayBakPak offers an alternative, however, as it's a backpack that partially converts into a cot or recliner.
Invented by British outdoorsman Jonathan Davies, the LayBakPak is used just like any other rigid-frame backpack when you're on the move. Once it's time to make camp or take a rest, though, its aluminum frame can be removed and reassembled into a cot/recliner frame, which a separate nylon cover is then fastened over – the whole process reportedly only takes about two minutes.
None of the backpack's contents need to be removed while the conversion is taking place, plus the pack can still be used without the frame for day trips out from the camp.
Some of the LayBakPak's other features include water-resistant nylon construction, an integrated rain cover, a height-adjustable multi-point harness and padded hip belt, plus six pairs of compression straps and multiple external pockets. It's being made in Standard and Small sizes, which weigh 6.5 and 5.9 kg respectively (14 and 13 lb), and has a capacity of over 65 liters. It should be noted, though, that the cot isn't recommended for users weighing more than 100 kg (220 lb).
If you're interested, the LayBakPak is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of £218 (about US$287) will get you one, if all goes according to plans – the retail price will be 25 percent higher.
It's demonstrated in the following video.
Sources: Kickstarter, LayBakPak
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more