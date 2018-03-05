After ramping up its efforts to shift towards more sustainable materials in 2015, perennial purveyor of plastic blocks Lego is making good on that promise and is set to launch a new form of eco-friendly playthings this year.

The toymaker established its Sustainable Materials Centre two-and-a-half years ago, announcing a US$165 million investment aimed at uncovering more sustainable production methods for its beloved plastic bricks. It had previously declared its ambition to use sustainable materials in its core products and packaging by 2030.

The first fruits of this labor will be Lego pieces crafted from a plant-based polyethylene plastic, made with ethanol sourced from sugarcane. Fitting with theme, these will be plant-oriented pieces such as leaves, bushes and trees, made 100 percent from the plant-based plastic. According to Lego, these pieces make up between one and two percent of the total plastic pieces it produces, and have been tested to ensure they offer the same degree of durability.