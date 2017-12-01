Leica gear has never been for the masses, but this takes exclusivity to a new level. For the price of a year-long backpacking trip around the world, you can now own the fastest-ever 75mm aspherical lens. The Noctilux-M 75mm f/1.25 is a US$13,000 piece of glass with a monster aperture and a razor-thin depth of field to deliver dreamy out-of-focus bokeh.







Leica's new portrait lens uses nine elements in six groups, including a floating element, and can focus as close as 85 cm (33.5 in) away while offering impressive low-light performance and extreme sharpness on a super-thin focal plane.

"We pulled out all the stops we had at our disposal in the creation of this lens," Leica's head of optics development, Peter Karbe, said in a blog post on Wednesday. "Our predominant purpose in designing fast lenses is to give photographers the ability to achieve distinctive compositional effects with the aid of a shallow depth of field. The 75mm focal length makes it possible to fill out the frame when shooting from a sufficient distance, while emphasizing parts of the image through a conscious application of the depth of field, depending on the subject and creative intention.

"This is what the aperture is for – its purpose should not, by contrast, be to control the exposure. Also, there is no need to stop down in order to increase the imaging quality: our lenses are essentially designed to offer maximum performance at fully open aperture."

As an M-series lens, it will fit to the Leica M10 digital rangefinder body, but it's also well-matched to the US$7,450 Leica SL mirrorless for those who wish to preview the look they're getting out of that super wide aperture. The lens weighs 1,055 g (2.3 lb), is 91 mm (3.6 in) long and is 74 mm (2.9 in) at its widest point.

The US$12,795 price tag will put it well out of reach for most shooters, but it's going to be responsible for some stunning images in the hands of the pros.