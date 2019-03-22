The third-gen Mercedes Sprinter is officially a fixture of the American RV industry. RVX served as the debut venue for new-Sprinter camper vans, like the Winnebago Boldt, and larger Type C motorhomes, like the all-new Leisure Travel Vans Unity RL. Not only does Leisure's new plus-sized camper van bring the latest in auto technology and design, it further innovates with a split-cabin layout, mobile workstation for digital nomads, and all-new smart home-style control system. It's no wonder it was voted the best RV for "city escapes" — it lets you work on the road for an afternoon or make it a lifestyle.

