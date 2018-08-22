While most of the light from the LED board passes right through the window, about 1 percent of it is scattered through the plexiglass, moving out to the edges. Reflective tape placed on those edges reflects the scattered light back in, allowing it to be picked up by the sensor. A custom algorithm on a connected computer is then used to analyze and "decode" the sensor data, transforming what would otherwise be a meaningless mess into a low-resolution but recognizable full-color reconstruction of the light board image.