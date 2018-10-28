Along with the minute repeater, the new watch has a tourbillon at six o'clock of the black guilloché dial with baguette-cut diamond hour-markers as well as 18K white gold hours, minutes, and seconds hands. Meanwhile, on the reverse is the sky chart showing the heavens as seen from Geneva, where the Les Cabinotiers minute repeater tourbillon sky chart was born. This is synchronized to sidereal time with a day of 23 hours and 56 minutes and the sapphire crystal has an elliptical window to show the constellations visible for the time of day or night.