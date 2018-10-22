One of the refreshing aspects of haute chronologie is that, as compared to most modern art, it is often practiced as a way of both preserving traditional watchmaking skills and pushing the technological envelope. According to Vacheron Constantin, the company produced the Phoenix as part of its policy of carrying on the tradition of the "Cabinotiers." That is, the highly skilled watchmakers who dwell in the workshops in the upper stories of buildings in Geneva, where they can work in natural light.