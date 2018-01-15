Lexus claims that no other vehicle has come before as a "flagship crossover" for the luxury segment. The LF-1 Limitless Concept has many similarities with the Lexus RX and NX lineup, which are already best sellers in the segment. The LF-1 is meant to showcase the latest evolution of design at Lexus.







The LF-1 Limitless is designed to accommodate any powertrain at the disposal of Toyota-Lexus, including plug-ins, hybrids, fuel cells, or gasoline options. The "Limitless" in the concept's name refers not only to the powertrain possibilities within the crossover, but also to the technologies that can be incorporated into it.

Technologies possible in the LF-1 Limitless Concept could include hands-free operation in "Chauffeur mode." This is made possible thanks to the by-wire controls of the Lexus LF-1 concept, which has all steering, braking, acceleration, lighting, and signaling controlled without need of using pedals or the wheel.

Hands-on driving is also a new experience, Lexus designers assure, thanks to the steering-mounted controls for ... well, everything. Paddles on the steering wheel control acceleration and braking, while buttons control gearing (drive, reverse, etc). We note that there do appear to be pedals in the LF-1 Limitless Concept photos released with its announcement. We can guess that they're either redundant or that the steering-mounted controls are for show only and not functional in the self-powered concept used for B-roll footage.

Another advanced idea in the LF-1 Limitless Concept is a "four-dimensional" navigation system that adds the element of time to the 3D mapping already available to Lexus owners. This fourth dimension allows the in-vehicle concierge to anticipate the LF-1's occupants' needs based on their progress towards the destination, traffic conditions, and more. The concierge can suggest fuel stops, rest stops, and restaurant locations or even hotel reservations. The 4D navigation system can be controlled through touch-sensitive, haptic controls near the steering wheel.

For exterior design, the Lexus LF-1 has a slightly evolved version of Lexus design imagery. The forward-pushed cabin and far-forward windscreen give the appearance of a huge dashboard inside the vehicle, which creates a pushed-forward look for the crossover. That's inherent to most Lexus designs, as is the huge intake grille up front, with its hourglass shape and the sharp-edged lighting, which points towards the middle of the hourglass-like arrowheads. Wide-spaced wheels mean that interior space is maximized, as is comfort.

Most of the curves and details of the Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept's exterior are very "concept car showcase" in style. This is basically the design definition of any Lexus on the road, which all have that same angular, edge-ridden, near-business of a concept as their overall appearance.