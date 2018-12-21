LG throws 4K on the wall from about 2 inches awayView gallery - 4 images
The Consumer Electronics Show kicks off in Las Vegas early next month and manufacturers are already announcing new product debuts. LG is among those that can't wait for the Convention Center doors to open, and has today revealed a second generation CineBeam ultra short throw projector capable of throwing a 90-inch 4K resolution image up on the wall from a couple of inches away.
LG actually says that the HU85L needs to sit "little more than 2 inches from the wall" in order to produce that 90 inch diagonal image, and has a 12-point keystone adjustment feature to ensure all the corners are crisp and the edges distortion-free. Moving the CineBeam Laser 4K 7 inches away from any flat surface will increase the image to 120 diagonal inches.
As well as UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, the projector delivers 2,500 ANSI lumens, with LG promising superb blacks, exceptional clarity and accurate color reproduction, though no figures have been revealed at this time.
Cooked-in ThinQ AI technology will allow users to interact with the projector using voice commands spoken into the included Magic Remote, which has backlit buttons that illuminate when the remote is picked up for easy navigation in low light and can register user gestures. And content can be wirelessly streamed or cabled in over USB, Ethernet or HDMI.
And that's about it for now. No doubt LG will fill in some of the missing information when CES starts on January 8, 2019.
Source: LG
