Though 4K is still in the process of supplanting Full HD as the home TV resolution of choice, manufacturers are already preparing 8K systems for release. LG Display is celebrating the start of a new year by announcing the world's first 8K OLED display that rocks 88 diagonal inches. The living room centerpiece of the near future will be shown at CES in Las Vegas next week.

"OLED is clearly a next-generation technology leader and for this reason, LG Display is accelerating its research and development into OLED so that we can provide differentiated products to customers and markets," said the company's In-Byung Kang.



LG says that OLED technology makes ultra-high resolution possible without sacrificing image brightness, and while keeping power requirements low when compared to backlit LCD panels. And since OLED panels don't require backlighting, they can also be made super slim.

Beyond stating that the panel packs in some 33 million pixels across 88 diagonal inches (that's 7,680 x 4,320 resolution), LG Display isn't giving away anything more before the big CES reveal in the Las Vegas Convention Center's North Hall next week, but is promising that its 8K OLED display will offer unmatched picture quality with "perfect black, more life-like colors, and wider viewing angles."

