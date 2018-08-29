LG rounds out the mid-range with new G7 One and G7 Fit phonesView gallery - 6 images
LG has used IFA 2018 in Berlin to whip the covers off two new mid-range phones. On the outside, the G7 One and G7 Fit look a lot like LG's flagship G7 ThinQ, but the guts of the phones have been pared back to make them more "accessible" and, presumably, more affordable.
Both new phones are wrapped in the same shell as the G7 – glass front and back, ringed in polished metal and rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. The 6.1-in LCD screen has a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440, a brightness of 1,000 nits and a notch in the top. Whether that last point is a problem or not is up to you.
The G7 One runs on a Snapdragon 835 processor, with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage space that can be expanded up to 2 TB with a MicroSD card. Its 3,000-mAh battery is about standard for phones at the moment, and it sports a 16-MP camera in the back and an 8-MP front-facing one.
As the name suggests, the G7 One is LG's first Android One phone, meaning it uses a cleaner, stripped-back version of the Android operating system. Like the G7, the new phone also has a dedicated AI button on the side to bring up the Google Assistant, and can make use of Google Lens to bring up details about objects, landmarks and text in photos.
The G7 Fit, meanwhile, uses an older Snapdragon 821 processor, along with 4 GB of RAM and either 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage. It also has a 3,000-mAh battery, and while its front camera is the same as the G7 One, its rear camera has a smaller field of view and a larger aperture of F/2.2, compared to the G7 One's F/1.6.
The G7 Fit is running the usual Android 8.1 Oreo OS, and also has access to the Google Assistant and Lens functions. The Fit model comes loaded with LG's own AI CAM, a function that lets users choose from eight preset camera modes – including person, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise and sunset – depending on what they're shooting. However, G7 One owners will have to wait, as this feature is due to be added in a future software update.
Sound-wise, both new phones have 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DACs and DTS: X 3D Surround Sound, and can blast sound louder by using the inner space of the device as a resonance chamber. Placing the phone on flat surfaces can apparently deliver deeper bass again.
LG hasn't yet announced details on when the G7 One and Fit will be available, or how much they might cost. The company is exhibiting them this week at IFA in Berlin.
