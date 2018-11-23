LG's latest smart speaker puts the emphasis on quality audioView gallery - 2 images
If you're looking for a speaker with Google Assistant cooked in, you have an increasing number of options. We were quite impressed by Panasonic's GA-10 earlier this year, Google has its own Home flavors of course and LG added a ThinQ model to its 2018 audio line ahead of CES. Now there's another ThinQ addition that puts the focus very much on audio quality.
LG has partnered with Meridian Audio for its upcoming XBoom AI ThinQ model WK9 smart speaker, the company behind the Master Quality Authenticated codec supported by LG smartphones like the V40 ThinQ and G7 ThinQ, which has been designed to "fundamentally change the way we all enjoy music." As such, users are promised high fidelity listening from a relatively compact speaker.
"Unlike other AI speakers where sound quality takes a back seat to the brain, the WK9 is first and foremost a high fidelity audio product that also happens to be intelligent," said LG's Seo Young-jae.
The 370 x 244 x 145 mm (14.5 x 9.6 x 5.7 in), 1.51 kg (3.3 lb) main-powered WK9 rocks 20 W stereo drivers, an 8-inch touch-enabled HD display for watching videos, a front-facing 5 MP camera for video chats with friends, family or work colleagues and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity.
The WK9 can also be used as a control hub for other ThinQ smart devices, such as televisions and home appliances, as well as third party products compatible with Google Assistant.
The new XBoom speaker will be headed to the US first, followed by other key markets – though LG doesn't say exactly when we can expect it to hit the stores, or how much it will cost.
Source: LG
