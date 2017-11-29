When you try to carry them in a bag, bike helmets can be quite bulky. As a result, we've recently seen a number of folding helmets. One of the latest, the British-designed LID has some interesting features that set it apart.

The 410-gram LID is made up of five main parts – there's a center section, along with two smaller sections on either side. When you take the helmet off, those side sections simply push in underneath the center. Hidden magnets then keep the sides sitting in place, so the folded helmet doesn't creep open while in your bag.

To put it on again, you just pull the sides back out and stick it on your head.

In a nod to eco-friendliness, the helmet is made largely from recycled expanded polystyrene. That said, it still meets European and North American safety standards. It also features a vented design for helping keep your head cool, along with a clip in the back for attaching a tail light.

If you're interested, the LID is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. A pledge of US$70 will get you one, assuming it reaches production. The planned retail price is $140.