Benetti Home brings serene green spaces to airport lounges

By Bridget Borgobello
October 19, 2023
Benetti Home brings serene green spaces to airport lounges
Benetti Home has added a welcome splash of green to Sky Valet airport lounges
Italian design studio Benetti Home specializes in interior vertical gardens
Benetti Home has introduced its distinctive green walls to the interior spaces of Sky Valet's network of Fixed-Base Operators
The green walls transform interior spaces into sustainable and satisfying havens
The green walls are made using "Benetti Moss," a 100% natural and stabilized lichen
In Madrid and Barcelona airports, moss grass panels measuring 60 x 80cm have been incorporated
In Madrid and Barcelona airports, moss grass panels measuring 60 x 80cm have been incorporated

These natural installations not only provide visual appeal but also have positive effects on well-being
Benetti Home has added a welcome splash of green to Sky Valet airport lounges
Benetti Moss walls are made using 100% natural stabilized lichen
The moss that makes up the green wall is harvested without creating any damage to the vegetation
Benetti Moss is designed for indoor use and has a durability of several years
Benetti Moss has sound-absorbing properties, and is a natural fire-retardant
Benetti Home specializes in interior vertical gardens and has partnered with Sky Valet, a brand associated with the "Aéroports de la Côte D'Azur" group, to enhance the well-being of travelers. The Italian design studio has introduced its distinctive green walls to the interior spaces of Sky Valet's network of Fixed-Base Operators located in Europe.

The green walls are made using "Benetti Moss," a 100% natural and stabilized lichen. Since it needs to be kept fairly dry, the moss is exclusively intended for indoor applications and boasts a long lifespan lasting several years.

Benetti Home has completed comprehensive interior projects in three airports so far, strategically placing lush green walls that offer a space for travelers to find solace and serenity.

In Madrid and Barcelona airports, moss grass panels measuring 60 x 80 cm (23.6 x 31.5 in) have been incorporated. These panels not only add a touch of greenery but also contribute to the overall aesthetic appeal of the space.

At Ibiza airport, a custom panel has been created with a unique design inspired by sea waves, featuring two different shades of green; moss grass and moss forest.

This low-maintenance solution remains dust-free due to its lack of electrostatic charge, making it unattractive to insects. It possesses certified flame-retardant qualities, which are essential in airport interiors, and contributes to improved room comfort through its sound-absorbing properties.

In addition, green walls help regulate temperature, creating a micro-climate that is both comfortable and energy-efficient. A study conducted by the University of Exeter found that incorporating green elements into interior spaces improves overall well-being by reducing stress and promoting relaxation. “The research showed plants in the office significantly increased workplace satisfaction, self-reported levels of concentration, and perceived air quality,” stated the report. However, another study from Drexel University concluded that indoor greenery had little effect on air quality.

The Sky Valet installations certainly offer an attractive natural feast for the travel-weary eyes, as you can see for yourself in our gallery.

Source: Benetti Home

