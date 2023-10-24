© 2023 New Atlas
Lifestyle

TiFlip: The everyday carry precision knife for all occasions

By Paul McClure
October 23, 2023
TiFlip: The everyday carry precision knife for all occasions
The TiFlip is a sleek and versatile everyday carry precision knife
The TiFlip is a sleek and versatile everyday carry precision knife
View 6 Images
The TiFlip is a sleek and versatile everyday carry precision knife
1/6
The TiFlip is a sleek and versatile everyday carry precision knife
The TiFlip can be used for a variety of jobs
2/6
The TiFlip can be used for a variety of jobs
The roller-bearing mechanism ensures the blade opens smoothly
3/6
The roller-bearing mechanism ensures the blade opens smoothly
The knife can be attached to a keychain or fitted with a lanyard
4/6
The knife can be attached to a keychain or fitted with a lanyard
Tritium vials placed front and back means the TiFlip glows in the dark
5/6
Tritium vials placed front and back means the TiFlip glows in the dark
A tungsten steel window breaker can be used in emergencies
6/6
A tungsten steel window breaker can be used in emergencies
View gallery - 6 images

Introducing the TiFlip, a sleek, versatile, lightweight precision flip knife that’s designed to handle all your cutting needs, from opening envelopes to cutting cords and zip ties. It even glows in the dark.

The team at ActMax, the makers of the TiFlip, have already more than quadrupled their goal of raising US$6,000 on Kickstarter, reflecting the appetite for a good precision knife that can be carried every day, anywhere, for anything.

Whether you’re opening packages, cutting cords, or crafting delicate wood designs, the TiFlip’s Grade 5 titanium fold-out scalpel blade is crafted to be versatile and reliable. It has a lower notch and flat spine, providing a solid, comfortable grip and leverage.

Accessed instantly by a swift one-handed flip that uses a roller-bearing mechanism for smooth opening, the blade is also lockable, enhancing the TiFlip’s safety. The #60 scalpel blades used by the TiFlip are cheap, readily available and quickly and easily replaced.

The roller-bearing mechanism ensures the blade opens smoothly
The roller-bearing mechanism ensures the blade opens smoothly

Because it’s made from titanium, it’s robust yet lightweight, weighing in at just 1.5 oz (45 g). And its convenient size means it can be clipped comfortably in a pocket or hung from a keychain. It’s been designed to meet TSA guidelines for travel-friendly use.

Its makers have even included two luminous tritium slots – front and back – to ensure you can always find your TiFlip: it glows in the dark. And to improve your all-around preparedness, the TiFlip includes a tungsten steel window breaker for use in emergency situations.

A tungsten steel window breaker can be used in emergencies
A tungsten steel window breaker can be used in emergencies

ActMax is offering a range of deals on Kickstarter, including a Super Early Bird deal that includes the TiFlip and a spare scalpel blade for $69. Or, you can take advantage of KS’s Special, which includes two TiFlips and two spare scalpel blades for $129. If you’re buying for a team, the Discounted Bundle includes five knives and five spare blades for $299 – a cost of around $60 per person. ActMax is offering free shipping to anywhere in the world.

They also offer add-ons such as custom engraving, additional tritium vials, lanyards, or a different colored finish for a cost.

If the campaign goes as promised, the makers of the TiFlip plan to send out their product in December 2023. The TiFlip’s functionality is demonstrated in the video below.

The Future of Cutting - TiFlip Titanium Multifunction Knife

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

LifestyleKnifeEveryday Carry
1 comment
Paul McClure
Paul McClure
Before realizing his writing passion, Paul worked as an intensive care nurse and a criminal defense lawyer for many years. He has a keen interest in mental health and addiction, chronic illness, and medical technology. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and creative writing in 2022, Paul joined New Atlas in 2023. Before starting with New Atlas, Paul had written for several online publications in the areas of health and well-being, parenting, entertainment, and popular culture.

Most Viewed

Load More
1 comment
Quietrunner
FYI, TSA does not allow any knives to be carried in the carry-on bag. They had a rule allowing small ones like this in 2013, but the Flight Attendants association got it undone, so no, you cannot. Great knife idea though, just put it in your checked bag or leave at home - or plan to donate to the TSA security folks at screening.