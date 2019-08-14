Portability and convenience were already strong selling points for Oru's other kayaks, but the company decided it could do even better. Founder Anton Willis started from scratch, developing the first new origami folding pattern Oru has released since its original kayak poked its head above water back in 2012. This allows the Inlet to quickly tuck and fold into a 42 x 19 x 10-in (107 x 48 x 25-cm) package that's a third slimmer than the latest iteration of the original Oru, the Bay ST. The Inlet weighs just 20 lb (9 kg), which is 6 lb (2.7 kg) lighter than Beach LT, the next lightest vessel in Oru's line.