In their experiments, the researchers recreated the kinds of magnetic fields produced by Schumann Resonances, and cultures of rat heart cells were exposed to them. Within 30 to 40 minutes of exposure to fields with frequencies between 7.6 and 8 Hz – levels often found in nature – the cells changed in several beneficial ways. There were reductions in spontaneous contractions, calcium transients and the release of Creatine Kinase (CK), all three of which are measures of damage to heart cells. When the fields were switched off, the cells were found to revert back to their original state.