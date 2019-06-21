The idea is that this huge surface area will catch photons of light from the Sun, giving the satellite a slight push in the opposite direction. And "slight" is right – the thrust is roughly equal to the weight of a paperclip. But give it enough time, and this method of propulsion should allow a small spacecraft to reach relativistic speeds – Breakthrough Starshot, for example, hopes to use a solar sail to reach Alpha Centauri in 20 years, instead of the 30,000 it would take with other current technology.