Faster than a McLaren F1, only 106 will be produced at £1.6million, and they're all sold already.(Credit: McLaren)

McLaren's next hypercar, codenamed BP23, was confirmed overnight when details of the forthcoming 'Hyper-GT' were announced by McLaren Automotive CEO, Mike Flewitt during the Geneva Motor Show press conference.

The three-seat petrol-electric hybrid will have a similar seating layout to the legendary McLaren F1, will be faster than the 243mph (391km/h) F1, will only be produced in limited quantities (106) and would have cost £1.6million plus taxes if they weren't all sold already.

The initial public showing of the 'Hyper-GT' is planned "before the end of 2018" after a private preview for the 106 McLaren customers who have already placed deposits on the car.

The next addition to the McLaren Ultimate Series will be the most luxurious McLaren ever according to Flewitt. McLaren claims the BP23 will "deliver the unparalleled blend of extreme performance and sporting luxury that befits its status as the ultimate road-going McLaren."

The entire BP23 production of 106 examples was allocated before the car was officially announced in November 2016. Production is due to begin at the end of next year, with every BP23 personalised to each owner's taste by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the division of McLaren Automotive responsible for bespoke customer commissions.