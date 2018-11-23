But Lisowicia is no ordinary dicynodont. While group members ran the size gamut from rat to ox, Lisowicia bojani trumped them all and stood as tall as an elephant, long before that was the norm. It measured 4.5 m (14.8 ft) long, 2.6 m (8.5 ft) high and weighed about nine tons, which the researchers say was around 40 percent bigger than the next-largest known dicynodont. That's also not far short of the biggest known Triassic dinosaurs.