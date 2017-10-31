Matthew Hofmann has been designing mobile living spaces for around a decade, and has a long line of vintage trailer conversions to show for it. The newly launched Living Vehicle is his firm's take on crafting a mobile home from head-to-toe, and is designed to entice outdoor enthusiasts toward sustainable, mobile living for extended periods of time.







Hofmann Architecture's 27-ft (8-m) Living Vehicle is built to ride off-road with a five-inch tube rigid aluminum frame finished in an aluminum exterior, giving it the glistening appearance reminiscent of an Airstream trailer, albeit with a boxier feel. The firm bills it as an option for folks looking for a full-time home, and to that end has fitted it out with numerous creature comforts to support long-term mobile living.

The Living Vehicle has the capacity to sleep six. In addition to a queen-sized memory foam mattress in the bedroom, there is a convertible double sofa and hidden EuroLoft-style bed that folds into the ceiling by way of an electronic switch. This living area also features a 32-in LED wall-mounted TV, a four-speaker sound system with Bluetooth connectivity and sliding door that opens up to either a clam shell or sloping ramp outdoor decking.

The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel sink, two-door refrigerator and gas stovetop. There is a floor-to-ceiling pantry that hides away pull-out drawers, and overhead cabinets for stashing away cookware. And there is more than a touch of class in the bathroom, too, with a skylight, lovely wooden detailing, radiant towel warmer and rainfall shower head.

To really drive home the trailer's longer-term living credentials, Hofmann Architecture has fitted it out with double-paned windows and insulation that is claimed to make it suitable for all four seasons. Furthermore, the plumbing, heating and ventilation systems are all housed within a conditioned utility basement to prevent freezing and overheating.

For those venturing beyond the convenience of grid-connections and municipal water supplies, a 600-W solar array can be mounted on the roof, along with a 24-V lithium battery bank and 4,000-W inverter. A 80-gal (300-L) gray water tank can also be added to the 10- gal and 40-gal (380-L and 150-L) fresh and black water tanks. A roof-mounted Wi-Fi and LTE antenna, meanwhile, can take a nearby internet or cellular signal and distribute it wirelessly throughout the vehicle.

All in all, Hofmann Architects says that when properly fitted out the self-contained Living Vehicle could support two people living off-grid for a month or longer. That is assuming a temperate climate, thoughtful use of LPG tanks, consistent sunlight to power up the batteries and five minute daily showers.